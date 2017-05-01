Westar Energy Inc (WR) Stake Maintained by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC held its position in Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 572,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,513,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 770,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after buying an additional 227,167 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 88,786 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 339,378 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.38. Westar Energy Inc has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $57.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Westar Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $606.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Westar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westar Energy Inc will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Westar Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/westar-energy-inc-wr-stake-maintained-by-investment-counselors-of-maryland-llc.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In related news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $101,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.