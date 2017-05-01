West Oak Capital LLC Buys 2,865 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 43.64 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “West Oak Capital LLC Buys 2,865 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/west-oak-capital-llc-has-1-804-million-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt-updated.html.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In related news, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,455,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,705.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $184,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,392 shares of company stock worth $3,830,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.