West Marine, Inc. (WMAR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Forward View downgraded shares of West Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of West Marine in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) traded up 3.4936% on Thursday, hitting $11.3429. 101,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. West Marine has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $285.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8594 and a beta of 1.40.

West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.88 million. West Marine had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that West Marine will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “West Marine, Inc. (WMAR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/west-marine-inc-wmar-upgraded-to-b-by-thestreet.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of West Marine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $5,141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of West Marine by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Marine by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Marine by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 210,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

West Marine Company Profile

West Marine, Inc is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for West Marine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Marine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.