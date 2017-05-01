Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) traded down 5.60% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 179,790 shares. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

In other news, Director Hemdat Sawh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Also, insider Benoit Laplante sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.91, for a total value of C$293,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 785,000 shares of company stock worth $2,372,450.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.70 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.48.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

