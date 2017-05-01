Fmr LLC Has $2.869 Million Stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR)

FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Wesco Aircraft Holdings worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 378.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 62,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) traded down 2.41% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 459,886 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.93. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Wesco Aircraft Holdings had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAIR. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other Wesco Aircraft Holdings news, COO Alex Murray bought 8,545 shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $99,634.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 113,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,447.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

