Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,349,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,058,000 after buying an additional 97,344 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 846,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 705,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after buying an additional 163,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 695,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.37. 347,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, Chairman James C. Foster sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $851,597.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,030,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,982 shares of company stock worth $6,384,359 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

