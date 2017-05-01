Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in Tesoro Co. (TSO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesoro were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesoro by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Tesoro by 67,674.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 502,822 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesoro during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Tesoro during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tesoro by 31.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) traded down 0.75% on Monday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 822,333 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.69. Tesoro Co. has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $93.06.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.80. Tesoro had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm earned $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesoro Co. will post $5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tesoro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Simmons reduced their price target on shares of Tesoro from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tesoro in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesoro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Tesoro Company Profile

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

