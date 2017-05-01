Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. held its position in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Syntel were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Syntel by 10,842.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 802,992 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel during the third quarter worth about $27,661,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel during the third quarter worth about $23,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel during the fourth quarter worth about $11,015,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel during the fourth quarter worth about $7,532,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. 269,879 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion. Syntel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $48.41.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Syntel had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syntel, Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNT. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Syntel in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Syntel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Syntel in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.81 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

In other Syntel news, VP Avinash Salelkar purchased 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,435.76. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Ray purchased 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,144.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,540.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,616 shares of company stock worth $234,014. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

