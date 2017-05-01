Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 82,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 22.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 42.2% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 55.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,188,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,482,000 after buying an additional 776,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,876,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) traded up 1.00% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,907 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $289.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Vetr cut Alibaba Group Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Standpoint Research raised Alibaba Group Holding from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

