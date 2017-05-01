Wendys Co (WEN) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wendys were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 53,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 117,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) traded up 1.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 952,011 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Wendys Co has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wendys Co (WEN) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/wendys-co-wen-position-raised-by-ifp-advisors-inc.html.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.