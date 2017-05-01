Welltower Inc (HCN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Welltower from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Fred S. Klipsch sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $174,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Nungester, Jr. sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $453,317.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCN. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 635,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,511,000 after buying an additional 65,449 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.5% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 747,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,913,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 70.6% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) traded down 0.34% during trading on Monday, reaching $71.20. 1,668,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.19. Welltower has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $80.19.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.98%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

