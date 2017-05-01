Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (ERH) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSE:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSE:ERH) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,329 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (the Fund), formerly Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

