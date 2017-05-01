Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $3,942,119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,800,566,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 873.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,502,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,414,000 after buying an additional 7,629,019 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,964,000 after buying an additional 5,706,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $235,404,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 53.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. Wells Fargo & Co also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 28,576 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the average daily volume of 13,771 put options.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.04 to $53.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

In related news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $6,946,890.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Sloan acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $2,014,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,974,108.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

