Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Vetr lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Instinet restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 53.84 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $269.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 28,576 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 13,771 put options.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Sloan bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,974,108.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

