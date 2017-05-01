Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Outperform Rating for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Instinet increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 1,591,284 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/wells-fargo-co-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus.html.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at $23,917,314.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 924,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 125,122 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,116,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,050,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $13,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,649,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.