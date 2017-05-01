WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. WellCare Health Plans has set its FY17 guidance at $6.00-6.25 EPS.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.51. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WellCare Health Plans to post $6.30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7.22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) traded up 1.48% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,423 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.29. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $155.68.

WARNING: “WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Hickey sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $386,234.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,670.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roel C. Campos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $860,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,166.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.