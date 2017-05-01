Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $166,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 0.0203% on Monday, hitting $31.5864. 3,112,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.2343 and a beta of 0.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post $4.81 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

