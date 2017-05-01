Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Weibo Corp (WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Weibo Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Instinet initiated coverage on Weibo Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised Weibo Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Weibo Corp in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.95.

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) opened at 55.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm earned $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. Weibo Corp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Weibo Corp by 116,800.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Corp during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weibo Corp by 131.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after buying an additional 642,691 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Weibo Corp during the third quarter valued at $4,762,000. Finally, Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Weibo Corp during the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo Corp

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

