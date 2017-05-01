Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Friday. Wedbush analyst A. Kaschalk now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) opened at 72.78 on Monday. Waste Management has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $74.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Waste Management had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company earned $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 54,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,780,000 after buying an additional 442,111 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,510,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $479,436.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 28,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $2,072,932.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,224 shares of company stock worth $7,310,485 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

