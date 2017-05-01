Wedbush Cuts The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Price Target to $236.00

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ULTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.14.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.86. 117,750 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.83 and a beta of 0.97. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $224.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average is $197.70.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Adam Rogers sold 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,862,265.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $893,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,296,409. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 463.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 109,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 89,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

