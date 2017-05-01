Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $789,120.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $789,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Steven Conine sold 18,843 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $820,989.51.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Steven Conine sold 12,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $480,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Steven Conine sold 12,851 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $539,870.51.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) opened at 45.71 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.93 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.16. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $985 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.63) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/wayfair-inc-w-insider-sells-789120-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.