Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water’s continuous focus on realigning its business and product platforms will drive growth. The company also expanded solutions offering for commercial boiler room applications with the acquisition of PVI Industries. Execution of its restructuring initiatives remains a tailwind. Watts Water also foresees margin expansion moving ahead. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Moreover, its share price outperformed the Zacks Instruments-Control Industry over the past two years. However, Watts Water remains challenged by foreign-exchange headwinds, persistent softness in Europe and increase incommodity cost. Weakness in residential and non-residential spending will also hurt growth. Further, Watts Water expects conditions in the construction markets in Canada to remain under pressure.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,397 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $342 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,908.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $659,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,800,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,931,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 135,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 772,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 107,021 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 259.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

