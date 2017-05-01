Watsco Inc (WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Watsco posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $872.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watsco from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/watsco-inc-wso-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-2-02-per-share.html.

In other news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $595,876,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) traded down 1.32% on Monday, hitting $136.97. 74,139 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average is $146.40. Watsco has a 52 week low of $127.66 and a 52 week high of $159.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.