WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (WFBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:WFBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business earned $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. WashingtonFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:WFBI) traded down 1.46% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,110 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. WashingtonFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WashingtonFirst Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

WFBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WashingtonFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Madhu K. Mohan bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $79,169.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares Company Profile

WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Bank (the Bank), operates banking offices throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company’s segments include Commercial Bank, Mortgage Bank, Wealth Management and Other. In addition, the Company provides wealth management services through its subsidiary, 1st Portfolio, Inc (Wealth Advisors), located in Fairfax, Virginia, and mortgage banking services through the Bank’s subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Mortgage Corporation, which operates in two locations: Fairfax, Virginia and Rockville, Maryland.

