Wartsila Oyj Abp (WRTBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wartsila Oyj Abp (NASDAQ:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Shares of Wartsila Oyj Abp (NASDAQ:WRTBY) remained flat at $12.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53. Wartsila Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

