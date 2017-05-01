Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on SAP SE (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Commerzbank Ag set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($102.17) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Global set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.58 ($102.80).

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 92.235 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €110.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €91.05 and a 200-day moving average of €84.60. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €63.00 and a 52-week high of €94.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Warburg Research Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for SAP SE (SAP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/warburg-research-reiterates-97-00-price-target-for-sap-se-sap.html.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.