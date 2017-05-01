Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Decreased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm earned $14.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

