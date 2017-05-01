Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Held by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC held its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.1% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 57.3% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 289.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $73,078,000 after buying an additional 584,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.64 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

