Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 149,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 148,149 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 86.54 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company earned $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post $4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-shares-bought-by-capital-asset-advisory-services-llc-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra purchased 124,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.93 per share, with a total value of $10,035,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,798,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Babiak acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,408.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $48,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.