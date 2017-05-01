Waldron LP Cuts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Waldron LP lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Waldron LP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,423,000. BP PLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. BOKF NA raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) opened at 120.355 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.872 and a beta of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $131.83.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Waldron LP Cuts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/waldron-lp-cuts-stake-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.02.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 165,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total value of $21,027,678.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,289 shares in the company, valued at $83,414,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,942 shares of company stock worth $22,367,208 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.