Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Position Reduced by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. lowered its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 6,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $75.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners set a $72.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wal-Mart Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.69.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $320,418,144.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $476,044,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $264,012,022.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,408,072.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,035,611. Company insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

