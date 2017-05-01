Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect W W Grainger (GWW) Stock Price

Press coverage about W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W W Grainger earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 60 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Saturday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.11.

Shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) traded down 1.2001% on Monday, reaching $190.3875. 171,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.4372 and a beta of 0.82. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $190.26 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post $10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

In other W W Grainger news, Chairman James T. Ryan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $598,077.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,373,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 31,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.06, for a total transaction of $7,767,185.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,940 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,647 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/w-w-grainger-gww-earning-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.