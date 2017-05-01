Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Share Price

Headlines about W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Berkley Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) opened at 67.98 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley Corp’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Macquarie upgraded W. R. Berkley Corp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/w-r-berkley-corp-wrb-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About W. R. Berkley Corp

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.