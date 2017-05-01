Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vulcan Materials Company earned a news impact score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.22.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) traded up 2.4819% on Monday, reaching $123.8801. 1,210,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $105.71 and a one year high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.1036 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.94.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Vulcan Materials Company had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $873 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

