BNP Paribas set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc set a €163.00 ($177.17) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €197.00 ($214.13) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €148.88 ($161.83).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 145.601 on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €103.70 and a 12 month high of €156.32. The stock has a market capitalization of €72.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €134.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €165.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/volkswagen-ag-vow3-given-a-165-00-price-target-at-bnp-paribas.html.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.