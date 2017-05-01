Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.68) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 233.09 ($3.01).

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) traded down 1.5335% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 199.0602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.27. Vodafone Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 186.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 55.56 billion.

In related news, insider Ronald Schellekens sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £804,000 ($1,038,089.09).

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

