Vivendi SA (VIVHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Vivendi SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi SA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vivendi SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) opened at 19.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.58. Vivendi SA has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

About Vivendi SA

Vivendi SA is engaged in media and content businesses. The Company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Its segments include Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives and Corporate.

