Visteon Corp (VC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VC. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Visteon Corp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Visteon Corp in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Visteon Corp in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Visteon Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) opened at 102.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.11. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $105.64.

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Visteon Corp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm earned $810 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corp will post $5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Visteon Corp (VC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/visteon-corp-vc-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Visteon Corp news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of Visteon Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.70 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $190,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Visteon Corp by 656.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after buying an additional 330,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Visteon Corp by 155.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon Corp during the third quarter valued at about $2,154,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Visteon Corp by 112.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 91,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 48,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon Corp by 1,571.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon Corp

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.