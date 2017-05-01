Visteon Corp (VC) Stake Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Visteon Corp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in Visteon Corp by 1,283.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visteon Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Visteon Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visteon Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) opened at 102.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.11. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $105.64.

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $810 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.69 million. Visteon Corp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corp will post $5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Visteon Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Visteon Corp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of Visteon Corp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Visteon Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other Visteon Corp news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of Visteon Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.70 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 2,021 shares of Visteon Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $190,984.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon Corp

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

