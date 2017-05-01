Visteon Corp (VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Visteon Corp had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm earned $810 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,722 shares. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. TheStreet upgraded Visteon Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Visteon Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc lowered Visteon Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Visteon Corp in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other Visteon Corp news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.70 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 2,021 shares of Visteon Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $190,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Visteon Corp by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 425,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 386,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon Corp by 656.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after buying an additional 330,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon Corp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Corp during the fourth quarter worth $25,737,000.

About Visteon Corp

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

