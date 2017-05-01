Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.06

Press coverage about Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vishay Intertechnology earned a coverage optimism score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) traded up 0.765% on Monday, hitting $16.475. The stock had a trading volume of 213,671 shares. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.849 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company earned $571 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.37 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,412.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Zandman sold 53,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $859,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,905.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

