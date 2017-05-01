I.G. Investment Management LTD. Reduces Position in Visa Inc (V)

I.G. Investment Management LTD. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 884,065 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its stake in Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 91.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The firm earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $549,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,874,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

