Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global information technology services company providing IT consulting, technology implementation and application outsourcing services. Using its enhanced global delivery model, innovative platforming approach and industry expertise, Virtusa provides cost-effective services that enable its clients to use IT to enhance business performance, accelerate time-to-market, increase productivity and improve customer service. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Virtusa from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group lowered Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush raised Virtusa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised Virtusa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) opened at 30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.07 million, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company earned $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.71 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/virtusa-co-vrtu-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 7,231 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $216,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 4,566 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $148,714.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,452.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,028 shares of company stock worth $564,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Virtusa by 170.3% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 701.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Virtusa by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 235,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $5,509,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth $25,092,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.