Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, April 14th. The brokerage currently has $122.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

VRTS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) opened at 106.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $725.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.46. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 181.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

