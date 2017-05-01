Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 380 ($4.86) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.11) target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.86) target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Virgin Money Holdings PLC to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.50) target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 385.15 ($4.92).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) opened at 317.30 on Wednesday. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 196.10 and a one year high of GBX 379.60. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.40 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virgin Money Holdings PLC’s (VM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/virgin-money-holdings-plcs-vm-overweight-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-plc.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

In other Virgin Money Holdings PLC news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 47,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £158,787.32 ($203,000.92).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.