Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties primarily in North America. It focuses on developing mineral interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is based in Midland, Texas. “

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Viper Energy Partners from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded up 0.348% on Wednesday, hitting $17.009. The company had a trading volume of 4,595 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.49 billion. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The business earned $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $186,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin.

