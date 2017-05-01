Vinci SA (DG) Given a €82.00 Price Target by S&P Global Analysts

S&P Global set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on Vinci SA (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($79.35) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.00 ($83.70).

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG) traded up 0.71% during trading on Friday, reaching €78.10. 1,896,695 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of €43.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. Vinci SA has a one year low of €49.93 and a one year high of €78.68.

Vinci SA Company Profile

Vinci SA is a France-based company involved in construction and engineering. It designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks. It divides its business into two sectors: concessions and contracting.

