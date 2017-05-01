Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) Receives $4.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNCE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vince Holding Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vince Holding Corp from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Vince Holding Corp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince Holding Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vince Holding Corp in a report on Sunday, February 19th.

Shares of Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) opened at 1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 2.18. Vince Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vince Holding Corp had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Vince Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vince Holding Corp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,187,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,722,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 1,506,830 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp by 162.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 574,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vince Holding Corp

Vince Holding Corp. (Vince) is a United States-based company, which offers a range of women’s and men’s apparel, women’s and men’s footwear, and handbags. The Company operates as a fashion brand. The Company operates in two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer. The Company’s Wholesale segment consists of its operations to distribute products to various department stores and specialty stores in the United States and select international markets.

