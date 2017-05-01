Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) EVP William Sumas Sells 1,502 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $39,983.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, William Sumas sold 2,902 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $78,441.06.

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) traded down 0.34% during trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $373.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/village-super-market-inc-vlgea-evp-william-sumas-sells-1502-shares.html.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.