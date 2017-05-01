Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) EVP William Sumas Sells 1,502 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $39,983.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 25th, William Sumas sold 2,902 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $78,441.06.
Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) traded down 0.34% during trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $373.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $36.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.
