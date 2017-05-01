Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viking Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 21,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The stock’s market cap is $33.12 million. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

